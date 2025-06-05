Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US President suspends Harvard student visas for 6 months

Jun 5, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation restricting the student visas of foreign students at Harvard University. It is a temporary suspension for six months, which can be extended. Responding to the move, Harvard University has termed it as yet another illegal retaliatory step taken by the Trump administration in violation of Harvard’s First Amendment rights. It added that it will continue to protect its international students. Trump’s proclamation also directs the US State Department to consider revoking academic and exchange visas of any current Harvard students who meet his proclamation’s criteria.

Earlier, the US government had frozen billions of dollars in grants to the University and other funding and proposed to end its tax-exempt status, which has led to a series of legal battles between the Trump administration and Harvard University.

