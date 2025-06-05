Aid Ship Carrying Greta Thunberg heads to Gaza amid Israeli warning

AMN/ WEB DESK

A humanitarian aid vessel named Madleen, organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), is en route to Gaza with a group of activists, including prominent climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. The mission aims to draw international attention to the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave and challenge the longstanding Israeli blockade. The ship departed from a port in Sicily on Sunday with 12 activists on board, carrying what organisers described as a “symbolic” amount of aid intended to highlight the urgency of Gaza’s worsening food shortage.

The activists say the territory has been under a total blockade for over 90 days, compounding an Israeli-imposed land, sea, and air blockade that has been in place since 2007. Thunberg has shared images from the vessel on social media, underscoring her participation in the effort to breach the blockade, which the FFC claims has been enforced since March 2 with increased severity.

The activists argue the blockade is contributing to severe humanitarian suffering. Israeli authorities issued a warning on Wednesday, stating that any attempt to breach the naval blockade would be prevented. The Israeli government maintains that the restrictions are a necessary security measure aimed at limiting weapons smuggling to militant groups in Gaza. The flotilla’s voyage comes amid growing international concern over the humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where aid agencies have reported acute shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.