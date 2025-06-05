Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Aid Ship Carrying Greta Thunberg heads to Gaza amid Israeli warning

Jun 5, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

A humanitarian aid vessel named Madleen, organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), is en route to Gaza with a group of activists, including prominent climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. The mission aims to draw international attention to the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave and challenge the longstanding Israeli blockade. The ship departed from a port in Sicily on Sunday with 12 activists on board, carrying what organisers described as a “symbolic” amount of aid intended to highlight the urgency of Gaza’s worsening food shortage.

The activists say the territory has been under a total blockade for over 90 days, compounding an Israeli-imposed land, sea, and air blockade that has been in place since 2007. Thunberg has shared images from the vessel on social media, underscoring her participation in the effort to breach the blockade, which the FFC claims has been enforced since March 2 with increased severity.

The activists argue the blockade is contributing to severe humanitarian suffering. Israeli authorities issued a warning on Wednesday, stating that any attempt to breach the naval blockade would be prevented. The Israeli government maintains that the restrictions are a necessary security measure aimed at limiting weapons smuggling to militant groups in Gaza. The flotilla’s voyage comes amid growing international concern over the humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where aid agencies have reported acute shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

Jun 17, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!