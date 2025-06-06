US vetoes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution backed by 14 nations

The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, blocking a measure that had the support of all 14 other council members, including the United Kingdom. The resolution, which also called for unrestricted humanitarian access across Gaza, was introduced amid escalating concerns over the humanitarian crisis in the enclave. The US cited Hamas’s failure to disarm as the main reason for opposing the draft, arguing that the resolution did not address Israel’s security concerns or include provisions for the release of hostages held by the group. This marks the second time the US has used its veto power to block a ceasefire resolution on Gaza in recent months. In November 2024, Washington vetoed a similar draft, contending that an immediate ceasefire would not have led to the release of hostages.

