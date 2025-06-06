Jaishankar discusses growth opportunities in India with visiting Central Asian leaders

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Thursday said closer engagement between Indian banks and the financial sector will strengthen India-Central Asia economic interaction. Speaking at the India-Central Asia Business Council in New Delhi, Dr Jaishankar said beginnings have been made in terms of opening special rupee vostro accounts in Indian banks by Central Asian banks. He highlighted that there has also been some discussion about the use of UPI.

The External Affairs Minister stressed on improving connectivity between India and Central Asia. He stressed on the need to diversify trade baskets and introduce greater sustainability and predictability in economic interactions. He also spoke about the need to expand air services and streamline transit procedures.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu said Indian business community is at the forefront of innovations and plays a crucial role in global efforts to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity for all nations. He said Kazakhstan is firmly committed to deepening its comprehensive ties with India and be a reliable, long-term partner for India.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyz Republic, Zheenbek Kulubaev said Central Asian countries have built a strategic partnership with India. He opined that there is great potential between the countries, and expressed confidence that participation in such forums will contribute to the exchange of experiences and finding common ground.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, said his country considers India a major and promising partner and an essential participant in shaping a more modern and effective geo-economic architecture in the Asian continent.