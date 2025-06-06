Trump, Xi Speak on Phone to Ease US-China Trade War

AMN WEB DESK

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held talks over the phone to resolve their differences over their tit-for-tat tariffs yesterday. They agreed to have more talks between their trade representatives to resolve the trade standoff. During the talks, Xi also asked Trump to handle the Taiwan issue prudently as the two sides held the conversation with Trump “at the latter’s request”.

After the phone calls, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, informed that he had just concluded a very good phone call with President Xi, discussing some of the intricacies of their recently made, and agreed to ‘Trade Deal’.

The Chinese President told Trump that the US should look at the progress made realistically and withdraw the negative measures it has taken against China.

The two presidents agreed that their teams should continue implementing the Geneva agreement and hold another round of meetings as soon as possible. Both the US and China agreed to temporarily lower tit-for-tat tariffs after talks last month in Geneva.