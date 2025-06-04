 Australia among India’s closest political friends & strongest security partners: Jaishankar

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said India and Australia have witnessed an enormous deepening and diversification of bilateral cooperation. Speaking at an event commemorating five years of India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in New Delhi, Dr Jaishankar said Australia is among India’s closest political friends and strongest security partners. He attributed the reason for this strong friendship to the strong leadership in both countries. The Minister reaffirmed commitment to take this relationship to even greater heights and look at areas like critical minerals, cyber technology, space, and ports as further domains of collaboration. He added that India and Australia have seen real transformation in areas like defence and energy.