INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Lee Jae-myung elected as South Korea’s President

Jun 4, 2025

WEB DESK

Liberal Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was sworn in as the 21st President of South Korea today. He will serve a five-year term. South Korea’s National Election Commission held a meeting this morning and confirmed Lee’s win in the presidential polls held yesterday. His nearest rival was Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party. The snap poll was held after former conservative leader Yoon Suk-yeol was ousted over his failed bid to impose martial law. Mr Lee spoke to his supporters after he secured the win in the presidential race. He said his first mission will be to overcome the insurrection. He described the former president’s action as a military coup, and he said he never wants that to happen again. Mr Lee said his government will be a pragmatic pro-market government and promised deregulation to spur innovation and growth in business. He also pledged to reopen dialogue with North Korea, while maintaining a strong security alliance with the United States and bringing balance to diplomacy.

