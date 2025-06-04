Netherlands PM resigns after PVV decides to quit coalition

WEB DESK

In the Netherlands, Prime Minister Dick Schoof has announced his resignation following the far-right Party for Freedom ( PVV) decision to quit the coalition government. He has said that he will formally submit his resignation to the King today. Speaking at a press conference in The Hague, Schoof said that as caretaker Prime Minister, he would continue working to address the major challenges currently facing the Netherlands. The Dutch government, led by Schoof took office on July last year and has been in power for less than a year.