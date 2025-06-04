Over 1.4 million pilgrims begin Hajj as Saudi Arabia implements unprecedented heat safety measures

AMN

The annual Hajj pilgrimage officially commenced today with over 1.4 million international pilgrims joining hundreds of thousands of domestic participants in Mecca, as Saudi authorities unveiled the most extensive safety preparations in the pilgrimage’s modern history to combat potentially deadly extreme heat.

Pilgrims began streaming into the tent city of Mina early this morning to observe the Day of Tarwiyah, marking the formal start of one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. The sacred rites are expected to conclude around June 9, with the Day of Arafah anticipated tomorrow and Eid al-Adha celebrations beginning on June 6.

The Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia issued a statement congratulating the thousands of Indian pilgrims participating this year, emphasising that consular teams are coordinating closely with Saudi authorities and have established administrative and medical teams in all Mina camps. Indian pilgrims can access support through the “Haj Suvidha” mobile application and dedicated toll-free numbers.

Learning from last year’s tragic consequences, when extreme temperatures contributed to over 1,300 deaths, Saudi authorities have deployed unprecedented resources for pilgrim safety. More than 400 high-powered cooling units have been installed at key ritual sites, while over 100,000 square meters of new shade structures have been erected in Mina and Arafat. Approximately 103,000 square meters of heat-reducing rubber flooring now cover pathways, designed to lower surface temperatures by 12 degrees Celsius.

The kingdom has mobilised its largest-ever medical contingent, with the Ministry of Health announcing the deployment of 50,000 medical and administrative personnel. Over 700 hospital beds have been designated specifically for treating heat-related illnesses, supported by three field hospitals and 71 emergency response points. Healthcare capacity has increased by 60 per cent compared to last year, with more than 98,000 medical services already delivered.

Saudi authorities have implemented strict enforcement measures against unregistered pilgrims, imposing fines up to 5,000 dollars and potential deportation for anyone performing Hajj without proper permits. This applies to both foreign visitors and Saudi citizens or residents. The policy aims to ensure all pilgrims have proper access to shelter, water, and medical services during what meteorologists warn could be another dangerously hot pilgrimage season with temperatures potentially reaching or exceeding 50 degrees Celsius.

Advanced technology plays a central role in this year’s safety strategy. Over 250,000 personnel from more than 40 government agencies have been deployed, supported by AI-powered crowd monitoring systems, facial recognition technology, and drones for surveillance and emergency response, including fire suppression. The Saudi Arabian Civil Defence confirmed this marks the first time drones will be used during Hajj operations.

Infrastructure improvements extend beyond heat mitigation. Around Namira Mosque, authorities have installed 350 misting fans and 320 canopies, while over 2,400 cold water dispensers have been strategically placed along pedestrian routes. Pilgrims have been advised to avoid direct sun exposure during peak daylight hours.

This year’s pilgrimage features several procedural changes, with first-time pilgrims receiving priority through the digitalised “Nusuk” platform. Women are permitted to perform Hajj without a male guardian, reflecting ongoing social reforms in the kingdom. Mina, located five kilometres east of the Grand Mosque, serves as a crucial waypoint with its iconic landscape of over 100,000 fire-resistant white tents designed to accommodate more than 2.6 million pilgrims. The site represents a feat of modern logistics, featuring a complex network of roads, tunnels, and bridges facilitating movement between the three principal Hajj sites of Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.