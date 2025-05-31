Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

DEFENCE

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Attends Defence Forces Round Table in Singapore

May 31, 2025
WEB DESK

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan attended the Chief of Defence Forces Round Table at the ongoing Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. During the discussions, Chiefs of Defence from around the world deliberated on pressing security challenges and explored emerging trends and innovative solutions. They also discussed strategic decision-making and shared best practices towards fostering cooperation, promoting stability and addressing emerging security challenges in the defence domain. 

