Army Conducts Trials of Next-Gen Defence Tech at Key Locations across the country

Indian Army is conducting trials of next-generation defence technologies at key locations across the country, including the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges, Babina Field Firing Ranges, and Joshimath.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement on Saturday, said that these field trials are being conducted under near-combat conditions, integrating electronic warfare simulations to assess the performance of cutting-edge defence systems rigorously.

Air Defence equipment demonstrations are also scheduled to take place in Agra and Gopalpur. The demonstrations feature a wide array of advanced technologies developed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Key platforms undergoing evaluation include Unmanned Aerial Systems, UAV-launched Precision-Guided Munitions, Loitering Munitions, Low-Level Lightweight Radars, Electronic Warfare Platforms, and specialised vertical-launch drones.

A large number of defence industry partners are taking part in the demonstration. The Ministry said that trials are designed to ensure the rapid absorption of emerging technologies to meet evolving battlefield requirements.