Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE WOMEN

First batch of 17 female cadets graduated from National Defence Academy

May 30, 2025
First batch of 17 female cadets graduated from National Defence Academy

AMN

In a landmark moment in the country’s military history, the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune, held the Passing Out Parade of its 148th course this morning at the iconic Khetarpal Ground, marked by the commissioning of the first-ever batch of women cadets into the Indian Armed Forces. The parade was historic, not only for its traditional military grandeur, but for the presence of a women cadet contingent, a first in NDA’s illustrious history.

Governor of Mizoram and former Chief of Army Staff, General V.K. Singh (Retd.) and NDA Commandant Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar were present on the occasion. In his address, General Singh hailed the event as a matter of immense pride for the nation. He emphasised that the NDA is not merely a military institution but also a crucible for shaping responsible and capable citizens. He said the inclusion of women cadets is a significant step towards both modernisation and gender inclusion in our forces.

The President’s Gold Medal was awarded to Cadet Prince Raj. Cadet Udayveer Singh Negi received the Silver Medal, while Cadet Tejas Bhat earned the Bronze. The Golf Squadron was conferred with the prestigious Chief of Staff Banner for excellence.

With great enthusiasm and national pride, the event was witnessed by dignitaries, families, and military personnel.

Related Post

DEFENCE

IAF Chief highlights shift in warfare, calls AMCA a key step for future

May 29, 2025
DEFENCE

Govt notifies rules under ISO Act to strengthen  Command efficiency in armed forces

May 28, 2025
DEFENCE

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews the performance of eight DPSUs

May 27, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

“آلو: ہر دسترخوان کی جان، عالمی دن پر شاندار خراجِ تحسین”

31 May 2025 12:34 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

अंतरराष्ट्रीय आलू दिवस पर भारत सहित दुनिया भर में उत्सव

31 May 2025 12:29 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Global Tribute to the Mighty Aloo: International Potato Day Observed

31 May 2025 12:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia dismisses Pak media reports of Moscow’s plans to expand economic ties with Islamabad

31 May 2025 12:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!