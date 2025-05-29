IAF Chief highlights shift in warfare, calls AMCA a key step for future

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has emphasised that new technology is being introduced in a big way in India’s warfare as the character of war is changing. Addressing the CII summit in New Delhi, the IAF chief has said that Operation Sindoor has given a clear idea of where India is headed and what it needs in future.

He added that the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is a very big step and asserted that AMCA is going to pave the way to bigger things coming in the future for the country.

Speaking at the same event, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has said that the character of warfare has changed rapidly and continues to do so. He said that India is moving into the era of precision and highly accurate capabilities which is important for the country.