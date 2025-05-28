Govt notifies rules under ISO Act to strengthen  Command efficiency in armed forces

The government has issued a Gazette Notification for Rules under Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act 2023 for enabling greater jointness and Command efficiency in Armed Forces. The Ministry of Defence, in a statement informed that the step aims to bolster effective command, control, and efficient functioning of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs) and strengthen jointness among the Armed Forces.

The Ministry said, the newly notified subordinate Rules, framed under Section 11 of the Act, are intended to facilitate the effective implementation of the provisions laid down in the legislation. It added these rules are a critical enabler for the functioning of the ISOs and establish a comprehensive framework for discipline, administrative control, and operational synergy. The rules will also empower ISO heads, enable the expeditious disposal of disciplinary cases, and help avoid the duplication of proceedings.

The Ministry further informed that the Act empowers the Commanders in Chief and Officers in Command of the ISOs to exercise command and control over the service personnel serving under them. The Bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Monsoon Session in 2023. It received the assent of the President on August 15, 2023, and the Act came into force with effect from May 10 last year.