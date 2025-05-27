Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews the performance of eight DPSUs

AMN

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the government is committed to strengthen the defence industrial base and enhance the competitiveness of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU).

Mr. Singh reviewed the performance of eight DPSUs in New Delhi yesterday.

During the meeting, the Minister lauded the role of the entire defence industry, including DPSUs, in developing platforms and technologies that demonstrated the preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor.

In view of the prevailing geopolitical scenario and the recent developments, Mr. Singh directed the DPSUs to enhance their production on the latest technologies with more focus on research and development in the emerging fields of modern warfare.

The Defence Minister exhorted DPSUs to focus on the timely delivery of products to the Armed Forces. He congratulated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on getting the Maharatna status and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on getting the Navratna Status.