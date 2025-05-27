Rajnath Singh approves AMCA Programme Execution Model

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model.

The model aims to enhance India’s indigenous defence capabilities and foster a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem.

In a statement, Defence Ministry said that the Execution Model approach provides equal opportunities to both private and public sectors on a competitive basis.

It stated that the entity or bidder should be an Indian company compliant with the laws and regulations of the country.

The Ministry added that this is an important step towards harnessing the indigenous expertise, capability and capacity to develop the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft prototype, which will be a major milestone towards self-reliance in the aerospace sector.