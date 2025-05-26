Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

DEFENCE

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan visits Northern Command in Udhampur

May 26, 2025
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited the Indian Army’s Northern Command at Udhampur yesterday. He was briefed on the success of Operation Sindoor in destroying terror networks and protecting civilians. The CDS also reviewed rehabilitation efforts for border civilians and ongoing operational preparedness. The Northern Army Commander gave an update on the continued operational & logistics preparedness, assuring its commitment in protecting the borders, while also launching an all-out effort to eradicate terrorism in J&K. The CDS praised the synergy and swift execution of tasks under challenging conditions. He also visited Western Command at Chandimandir Military Station, Haryana.

