SC orders cadre review in all Central Armed Police Forces within 6 months

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court has directed cadre review in all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF and SSB, within six months. The review was originally scheduled for 2021 but has been delayed.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the Department of Personnel and Training to take an appropriate decision within three months of receipt of the action taken report from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding cadre review and review of existing service rules and recruitment rules.

The court’s direction came on a batch of pleas seeking Non Functional Financial Upgradation, cadre review and restructuring and amendment of recruitment rules to eliminate IPS deputation.

The court said the role of CAPFs is crucial for maintaining security at the borders of the country as well as for discharging internal security duties.

It said there are various issues connected with the deployment of CAPFs, including coordinating with the state governments and the state police force.