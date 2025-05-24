Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

SC orders cadre review in all Central Armed Police Forces within 6 months

May 24, 2025
Supreme Court orders cadre review in all Central Armed Police Forces within 6 months

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court has directed cadre review in all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF and SSB, within six months. The review was originally scheduled for 2021 but has been delayed.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the Department of Personnel and Training to take an appropriate decision within three months of receipt of the action taken report from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding cadre review and review of existing service rules and recruitment rules.

The court’s direction came on a batch of pleas seeking Non Functional Financial Upgradation, cadre review and restructuring and amendment of recruitment rules to eliminate IPS deputation.

The court said the role of CAPFs is crucial for maintaining security at the borders of the country as well as for discharging internal security duties.

It said there are various issues connected with the deployment of CAPFs, including coordinating with the state governments and the state police force.

Related Post

DEFENCE

INDIAN NAVY TO INDUCT TRADITIONALLY BUILT ‘ANCIENT STITCHED SHIP’

May 20, 2025
DEFENCE

Operation Sindoor Showcases India’s Tri-Service Precision and synergy

May 18, 2025
DEFENCE

PM Modi hails armed forces’ heroism

May 13, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran-US nuclear talks made some ‘but not conclusive progress

24 May 2025 12:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Trump warns Apple of 25% tariffs if iPhones not made in US

24 May 2025 11:59 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Operation Sindoor outreach: Baijayant Jay Panda-led delegation reaches Bahrain

24 May 2025 11:54 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, says Jaishankar in Germany

24 May 2025 11:51 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!