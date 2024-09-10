Sustainability essential for well being of our planet: Steel & Heavy Industries Minister

AMN

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy today said that sustainability is no longer a choice but a necessary obligation for the well-being of the planet.

Addressing the release event on the Green Steel report, Mr Kumaraswamy said that a sector like Steel has a huge environmental impact and necessary changes must be brought for sustainability.

The Minister also launched the “Greening Steel: Pathaway to Sustainability” report that discusses on de-carbonization of the Steel Industry. He mentioned that the report will help industry professionals, experts and policymakers into learning about Green Steel and sustainability practices for the Industry.