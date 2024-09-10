Hardeep Singh Puri meets UAE Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jabe, in New Delhi

AMN

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri met Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology in New Delhi on Monday.

In a social media post, Puri said, they discussed ways to further cement the comprehensive partnership which spans across the entire hydrocarbon value chain. He also said that he had a very extensive and fruitful meeting with Dr Jaber. The Indian Embassy in UAE, in a social media post said, on the sidelines of the visit of HH Shk Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Hon Min Hardeep Singh Puri met HE Dr. Sultan Jaber, UAE Min & MDGrp CEO ADNOC Group. They discussed the ever growing India-UAE energy partnership & signed key agreements.

The partnership between India and UAE has grown in strength and gained momentum particularly in the last decade. UAE is now India’s second largest source of crude oil imports and the third largest destination of India’s exports of petroleum products. Both the countries are also trusted partners and collaborators in other countries.