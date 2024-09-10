US to partner with India’s Semiconductor Mission for sustainable global value chain

US says, it will partner with India’s Semiconductor Mission to explore opportunities to grow and diversify the global semiconductor ecosystem under International Technology Security and Innovation (ITSI) Fund, created by the CHIPS Act of 2022.

In a statement, US Department of State said, this partnership will help create a more resilient, secure, and sustainable global semiconductor value chain. In a social media post, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum posted a video where Kurt Campbell, US Deputy Secretary of State, said, expanding US partnership with India is one of the most strategically important efforts taken by the Biden administration.

He said, successive administrations in Washington and New Delhi have invested time and political capital to bring this partnership to greater and greater heights. Mr Campbell, addressing the forum through video conference, said that today, India and the US are more aligned than ever before. He also expressed hope that these efforts will continue given the deep bonds that tie both the countries together and the strategic challenges they face.

This collaboration between the United States and India underscores the potential to expand India’s semiconductor industry to the benefit of both nations.