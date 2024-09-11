PM Modi to Inaugurate SEMICON India 2024

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underscored that India can become a trusted partner in a diversified semiconductor supply chain. He said semiconductor is the basis of the Digital Age and the day is not far when the semiconductor industry will be the bedrock for even the necessities.

Mr Modi said this while chairing the Semiconductor Executives Roundtable at his residence in New Delhi, a day ahead of SEMICON India. Prime Minister emphasised that democracy and technology together can ensure the welfare of humanity. He added that India is moving ahead on this path recognizing its global responsibility in the semiconductor sector.

Prime Minister Prime Minister assured the leaders that the Indian government will follow a predictable and stable policy regime. He said that the government will continue to support the industry at every step with a focus on Make In India and Make for the World.

The CEOs appreciated India’s commitment to the growth of the semiconductor sector and said that what has transpired today is unprecedented wherein leaders of the entire semiconductor sector have been brought under one roof. They talked about the immense growth and future scope of the semiconductor industry.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate SEMICON India 2024 in Greater Noida tomorrow. The theme of the three-day event is “Shaping the Semiconductor Future”. The conference will showcase India’s semiconductor strategy and policy which envisions making India a global hub for semiconductors. It will witness the participation of top leadership of global semiconductor giants. SEMICON will bring together global leaders, companies, and experts in the semiconductor industry. The conference will witness participation of more than 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers.