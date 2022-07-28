Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continue their protest inside Parliament House complex

AMN / WEB DESK

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continued their 50 hour long protest inside Parliament House complex. They were suspended from the House for their ‘unruly behaviour’.

There is ‘no question of apologising’, two Trinamool Congress MPs declared Thursday as suspended opposition parliamentarians begin the second day of their 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament complex. Mausam Noor and Shanta Chhetri were responding to union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi’s statement that their suspension – and that of nearly two dozen other opposition leaders – could be lifted on furnishing an apology.

“We will not apologise as we haven’t done anything wrong. We raised the issue of common people… country is suffering from price rise and raising that issue is not wrong,” Chhetri said.

“There is no question of apologising. We want to have discussions on price rise in Parliament but we were suspended. Our 50-hour long protest will continue outside,” Noor declared.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, also among the suspended, said: “I want the Modi government and the parliamentary affairs minister to apologise to the people of Gujarat. BJP has been ruling there for 27 years (but) several people died after drinking spurious liquor. I wanted to have discussions…”