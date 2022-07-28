FreeCurrencyRates.com

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continue their protest inside Parliament House complex

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continue their 50 hour long protest inside Parliament House complex. They were suspended from the House for their unruly behaviour. #ParliamentMonsoonSession

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continued their 50 hour long protest inside Parliament House complex. They were suspended from the House for their ‘unruly behaviour’.

There is ‘no question of apologising’, two Trinamool Congress MPs declared Thursday as suspended opposition parliamentarians begin the second day of their 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament complex. Mausam Noor and Shanta Chhetri were responding to union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi’s statement that their suspension – and that of nearly two dozen other opposition leaders – could be lifted on furnishing an apology.

“We will not apologise as we haven’t done anything wrong. We raised the issue of common people… country is suffering from price rise and raising that issue is not wrong,” Chhetri said.

“There is no question of apologising. We want to have discussions on price rise in Parliament but we were suspended. Our 50-hour long protest will continue outside,” Noor declared.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, also among the suspended, said: “I want the Modi government and the parliamentary affairs minister to apologise to the people of Gujarat. BJP has been ruling there for 27 years (but) several people died after drinking spurious liquor. I wanted to have discussions…”

SPORTS

India beat West Indies by 119 runs in final ODI to clinch series 3-0

SPORTS DESK India bundled out West Indies for 137 runs to win the third and final ODI by 119 runs and win t ...

India ready for hosting FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup 2022

file photo By Harpal Singh Bedi Union Cabinet has approved the signing of guarantees for hosting Federat ...

Lok Sabha passes National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Lok Sabha has passed the National Anti-Doping Bill,2021 by voice vote. The b ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

