Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail, supporters celebrate his release

Protests erupt again in Muslim area he was given bail post his arrest for comments on Prophet Mohammad.

AMN / HYDRABAD

Suspended Telengana BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday was granted bail by the Nampally High Court in a case related to his alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Images have emerged online of his supporters and team of lawyers congratulating him with a flower bouquet.

On Tuesday morning, the MLA was arrested and taken to the Bolarum police station on Tuesday after being booked under Sections 295(a), 153(a), 505 (1) (b) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The defence counsel had moved a bail petition before the court raising several irregularities in the procedure of the MLA’s arrest. The lawyer argued there is a flaw of Hyderabad police for not complying with the Supreme court’s guidelines.

The Magistrate rejected the police remand on technical grounds and granted bail.

He was arrested in the morning by the south zone police for making derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad in a “comedy video” that he released late on the night of August 22 on Youtube. Some protestors who turned up in the court were also lathi-charged by the police personnel.

Earlier in the day protests were held across Hyderabad by angry Muslims who demanded his arrest after the video was out. A massive protest took place against Raja Singh in front of the Hyderabad police commissioners’ office at Basheerbagh. In part of the Old City, some shut were shut in protest against the MLA’s comments. The Telangana unit of the BJP has also disassociated itself from his statements.

The central disciplinary committee of the BJP released the MLA’s suspension letter, in which it was stated that he violated rule XXV 10 (a) of the party’s constitution. He was also asked to show cause within 10 days as to why should he not be expelled from the party.

Shops in various markets of Hyderabad remain closed in protest against the derogatory remarks made by BJP MLA Raja Singh. In the Nampally market, almost all shops were shut. 

