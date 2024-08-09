Supreme Court Grants Bail to Manish Sisodia in Excise Policy Case

By VINIT WAHI

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities case. The court noted that Sisodia had been in custody for 17 months without the trial commencing, which infringed on his right to a speedy trial. Bail was granted for both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases.

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities case. The court noted that Sisodia had been in custody for 17 months without the trial commencing, which infringed on his right to a speedy trial. Bail was granted for both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases.