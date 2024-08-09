theindianawaaz

Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Manish Sisodia in Excise Policy Case

Aug 9, 2024

By VINIT WAHI

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities case. The court noted that Sisodia had been in custody for 17 months without the trial commencing, which infringed on his right to a speedy trial. Bail was granted for both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases.

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities case. The court noted that Sisodia had been in custody for 17 months without the trial commencing, which infringed on his right to a speedy trial. Bail was granted for both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases.

You missed

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

BJP MPs Meet PM Modi on SC/ST Creamy Layer Issue

August 9, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

“Govt is serious about the issue.”: Dr Jaishankar on Indians stuck in Russian Army

August 9, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

IPO: Ola Electric makes robust stock market debut, Share jumps 19% after listing

August 9, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Manish Sisodia in Excise Policy Case

August 9, 2024