Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver at Paris Olympics; Prez Murmu, PM Modi Congratulate

Arshad Nadeem shatters Olympic record to clinch gold

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, India’s track and field star Neeraj Chopra delivered an impressive performance, securing a silver medal in the men’s javelin with a season-best throw of 89.45 meters. This achievement marks a significant milestone, making Neeraj the first Indian track and field athlete to win two Olympic medals post-independence. His performance in the final, despite fouling five of his six attempts, was highlighted by a remarkable qualification throw of 89.34 meters.

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters, winning the gold medal, while Grenada’s Anderson Peters took the bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters. Neeraj’s silver adds to India’s tally, bringing the nation’s total to five medals at the Paris Games.

In response to Neeraj’s historic achievement, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their heartfelt congratulations. President Murmu praised Neeraj’s accomplishment, emphasizing that his success will inspire future generations. Prime Minister Modi commended Neeraj for his consistent brilliance and expressed national pride in his continued Olympic success. Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded Neeraj for enhancing the honour of the Indian flag with his remarkable performance.

Neeraj Chopra joins the ranks of Norman Pritchard, Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu, and Manu Bhaker as one of the five Indians to win multiple individual Olympic medals, and he is the second male Indian, after Sushil Kumar, and the third overall, including PV Sindhu, to achieve back-to-back Olympic medals.

Nadeem’s throw surpassed the previous Olympic record of 90.57 meters, set by Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Pakistani athlete proved that his record throw was no fluke, as he crossed the 90-meter mark once again in his final attempt, reaching 91.71 meters.

Defending his Olympic title at the monumental Stade de France, Neeraj Chopra could only manage one valid throw out of six.

