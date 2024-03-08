FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Mar 2024 03:08:43      انڈین آواز

Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha

Leave a comment
Published On: By

PM Modi says ‘Powerful testament to our Nari Shakti’

Image

AMN / WEB DESK

The Philanthropist, and Chairperson of The Murty Trust, Sudha Murty has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Applauding her contributions in diverse fields Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sudha Murty is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti.’

“I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurtyJi to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure,” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sudha Murty, who is currently in Thailand, expressed her happiness and said that it is very special to receive this news on the occasion of World Women’s Day. Thanking PM Modi, she said that now she has got a big platform to serve the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart