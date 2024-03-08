Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha

PM Modi says ‘Powerful testament to our Nari Shakti’

AMN / WEB DESK

The Philanthropist, and Chairperson of The Murty Trust, Sudha Murty has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Applauding her contributions in diverse fields Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sudha Murty is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti.’

“I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurtyJi to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure,” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sudha Murty, who is currently in Thailand, expressed her happiness and said that it is very special to receive this news on the occasion of World Women’s Day. Thanking PM Modi, she said that now she has got a big platform to serve the country.