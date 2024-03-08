Govt reduces price of LPG cylinder by 100 rupees on International Women’s Day

AMN

The government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by 100 rupees on Women’s Day today. In a social media post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed about it. He said, this will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting the Nari Shakti. The Prime Minister said, that by making cooking gas more affordable, Government also aims to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. Mr. Modi said, this is in line with the Government’s commitment to empowering women and ensuring Ease of Living for them.