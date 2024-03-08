FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Mar 2024 04:39:43      انڈین آواز

Govt reduces price of LPG cylinder by 100 rupees on International Women’s Day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by 100 rupees on Women’s Day today. In a social media post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed about it. He said, this will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting the Nari Shakti. The Prime Minister said, that by making cooking gas more affordable, Government also aims to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. Mr. Modi said, this is in line with the Government’s commitment to empowering women and ensuring Ease of Living for them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart