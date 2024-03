AMN / WEB DESK

At least 14 children were electrocuted during a ‘Shiv Baraat’ procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Rajasthan’s Kota today (March 8). The injured were admitted to MBS hospital in Kota and they will be referred to Jaipur for further medical treatment if required.

Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP MP from Kota Om Birla expressed grief over the incident and instructed doctors for proper treatment of injured kids.