Mass cheating in Haryana Board exam: Teachers booked, 33 cases registered, 15 in custody

After UP and Rajasthan, now paper leak and cheating have been exposed in Haryana too. A raid was conducted in a private school in Nuh, Haryana during the class 10th exam. School administrators and teachers were caught openly copying.

After the raid, 33 cases were registered against the accused and 15 people were detained. The teachers of the school were leaking papers in the 10th board exam. The Chairman of the Education Board has busted cheating by raiding the examination centres.

Many school teachers have been caught openly cheating children. Education Board Chairman Dr VP Yadav along with the flying squad suddenly raided the school. Pictures of leaked question papers have been found from the mobile phones of the accused. After the paper leak incident came to light, the examination center was canceled and orders have been given to register an FIR against all the employees. Haryana School Education Board Chairman Dr. VP Yadav along with his team reached Nuh district on Thursday for a surprise inspection of the examination centers. 15 boys were detained in this case.

After paper leak at four examination centers in Nuh, Sonipat and Jhajjar, the examination of these centers was cancelled, the Haryana government said.

An FIR was lodged against the entire staff deployed at an examination center in Nuh regarding paper leak case. During surprise inspection of examination centers in Nuh, 33 cases of cheating were registered.

The exam was canceled after the paper was leaked at two exam centers in Nuh. In total, 101 cases of copying were detected in the entire state.

Apart from two examination centers in Nuh, English paper has also been canceled at one examination center each in Jhajjar and Sonipat.