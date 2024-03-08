CBI busts major human trafficking network running across country

AMN

CBI has busted a major human trafficking network running across the country targeting gullible youths on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad.

These traffickers have been operating as an organized network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like YouTube and also through their local contacts and agents for highly paid jobs in Russia. The trafficked Indian Nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in the Russia – Ukraine War Zone against their wishes, putting their lives in grave danger. CBI said in a statement that it has been ascertained that some of the victims also got grievously injured in the war zone.

A case of human trafficking has been registered against private Visa Consultancy Firms and agents and others who have been found engaged in the trafficking of Indian Nationals to Russia under the guise of better employment and high-paying jobs. The human trafficking network of these agents is spread over several States across the country.

CBI conducted simultaneous searches at around 13 locations in Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai. So far, cash amounting to over 50 lakh rupees, incriminating documents, and electronic records like laptops, mobiles, desktops, and CCTV footage have been seized. So far, around 35 instances of victims sent abroad have been established. An appeal has been made to the general public to not fall prey to such false promises of jobs by dubious recruitment agencies and agents.