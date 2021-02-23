Strike shuts down Myanmar, military government warns foreign missions

AMN/ WEB DESK

Amid continuing protests against the military government, a strike called on Monday paralysed Myanmar business as large crowds gathered in several cities including Yangon, Karen state, Myitkyina in Kachin State and others in the country.

Despite warnings from the military government that confrontations could turn deadly, protesters gathered at Yangon’s Hledan Junction to participate in the nationwide 22222 general strike.

However, the military government on Monday said that the authorities have exercised restraint despite ‘incitements of unrest and violence’. It said they have used minimum force against the disturbance to maintain public safety and rule of law.

Calling statements of some embassies in Yangon as interference in the internal affairs of Myanmar and violation of the Vienna convention of the diplomatic relations of 1961, it asked the foreign missions to strictly adhere to the Vienna convention and UN Charter.

Meanwhile, Facebook said that it has removed the pages of the military mouthpiece TV channel MRTV and the main page of the Myanmar military Tatmadaw for violation of its standards.