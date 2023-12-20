इंडियन आवाज़     20 Dec 2023 05:09:38      انڈین آواز

Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty crash deep into the red

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex fell sharply in the second half of the day, retreating from all-time highs registered earlier in the day, on Wednesday, December 20.

After opening in record highs, market benchmark indices plunged into deep red today (Wednesday). The BSE Sensex declined 920 points to 70,515, with the Nifty losing 303 points to 21,150.15 when market closed at 3;30. The sharp decline seen in mid-cap and small-cap stocks. The Nifty small-cap 100 recorded a percent change of 2.07%, while the Nifty mid-cap 100 experienced a change of 1.31%. A total of 3,900 stocks were traded on the BSE, of which, 2758 advanced, while 3,045 declined and 97 stocks remained unchanged. As many as 348 stocks hit a 52 week high and 24 stocks hit a 52 week low at 3 PM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور ...

کویت کے امیر شیخ نواف الاحمد الصباح 86 سال کی عمر میں انتقال کر گئے

شیخ مشعل الاحمد الصباح کویت کے نئے امیر مقرر کویت کے ام ...

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart