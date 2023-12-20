Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty crash deep into the red

Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex fell sharply in the second half of the day, retreating from all-time highs registered earlier in the day, on Wednesday, December 20.

After opening in record highs, market benchmark indices plunged into deep red today (Wednesday). The BSE Sensex declined 920 points to 70,515, with the Nifty losing 303 points to 21,150.15 when market closed at 3;30. The sharp decline seen in mid-cap and small-cap stocks. The Nifty small-cap 100 recorded a percent change of 2.07%, while the Nifty mid-cap 100 experienced a change of 1.31%. A total of 3,900 stocks were traded on the BSE, of which, 2758 advanced, while 3,045 declined and 97 stocks remained unchanged. As many as 348 stocks hit a 52 week high and 24 stocks hit a 52 week low at 3 PM