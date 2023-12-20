Over 1300 railway stations taken up for development under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

@sansad_tv

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today said a total of 1309 railway stations have been taken up for development under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha the Railways minister said work has been started on more than 560 such selected stations. He said the ministry is working on traffic plan and master plan for connectivity with cities and railways under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. He further added the NDA government has augmented the laying of new railway tracks in the country and 25,000 Km new railway tracks have been commissioned in the past 9.5 years.

The Minister said 14 kilometer railway tracks are being laid per day during the regime of the present NDA government.