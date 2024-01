Major Asian stocks ended in the red today except China’s Shanghai Composite which registered 0.20 percent gains. South Korea’s Kospi tumbled 2.40 percent, Singapore’s Straits Times index declined one percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.85 percent.

European stock markets were also in the negative territory in intra-day trading. France’s CAC-40 was one percent down, Germany’s DAX was 0.60 percent lower and London’s FTSE-100 was half a percent down when reports last came in.