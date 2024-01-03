इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jan 2024 09:50:09      انڈین آواز

S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal jointly inaugurate Aatmnirbhar Bharat Utsav at Bharat Mandapam

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Union Minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal today inaugurated the Aatmnirbhar Bharat Utsav at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Ustav will continue till 10th of this month and will showcase and celebrate the stride made towards self-reliance in the country. The Entry is free for the people.

During the event, the Ministers awarded the winners of national One District and One Product (ODOP). Addressing the gathering Mr. Jayshankar lauded the ODOP initiative of government and said that it represents the diversity of the country in a very unique and tangible way.

On the occasion, Piyush Goyal said that it is our responsibility to make India self reliant. He added that a self reliant India does not mean that we close our doors for others. Mr Goyal said, Aatmnirbhar Bharat Ustav represents India’s emerging powers.

