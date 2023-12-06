Stock Market: Benchmark indices end on positive note

Benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Wednesday (6th December 2023). At close, the Sensex was up 357 points or 0.52 percent at 69,653, and the Nifty was up by 82 points or 0.4 percent at 20,937.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index rose by 0.19 percent and the Small-cap index added 0.18 percent.

In the Sensex Index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 20 companies appreciated while 10 companies declined. Wipro jumped 3.6 percent, ITC rose by 2.5 percent and L&T added 2.0 percent. On the other hand, NTPC declined 1.5 percent and Axix Bank & Ultra Cement fell 1.0 percent each.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, 14 sectors gained while 06 witnessed losses. Utilities Sector jumped 3.0 percent, Power sector gained 2.4 percent and Oil & Gas sector rose by 1.9 percent.

On the other side, Healthcare sector fell 0.64 percent, Telecommunication sector declined 0.58 percent and Bankex Sector lost 0.50 percent.

The overall market breadth was Positive, as the shares of 1,930 companies appreciated while those of 1,824 declined. A total of 141 companies remain unchanged.