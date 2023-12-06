इंडियन आवाज़     06 Dec 2023 12:49:47      انڈین آواز

India emerges as major contributor to organic and natural products market globally

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter

India has emerged as a major contributor to the organic and natural products market globally and its share in the market was 17 thousand 8 hundred 53 crore Rupees in the last three years. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said that as per the report of the World of Organic Agriculture Statistics and Emerging Trends 2023, the demand for organic products has increased throughout the world from 21 Billion US Dollars in 2001 to 135.50 Billion US Dollars in 2021.

The major organic products exported from the country during the last three years include Cereals, millet, Processed Food, Tea, Spices, Condiments, Dry Fruits, Sugar, Medicinal plant products, Pulses, Coffee, Oil seeds. He said that the country is bestowed with significant potential to produce all varieties of organic products due to the diversity in its agro-climatic conditions. This holds promise for the organic producers to tap the market which is growing steadily in the domestic and export sector. Several initiatives have been taken by the Government to enhance the export of organic products from the Country. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart