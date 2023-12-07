इंडियन आवाज़     07 Dec 2023 09:08:27      انڈین آواز

India’s Goods sector surpasses services in exports for first time

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The government has said that Goods (Merchandise) sector has surpassed the services sector in export for the first time. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Electronic and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, this has been possible due to the Make in India initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, the export has reached 762 billion dollars in the last financial year. The Goods (Merchandise) export has gone upto 453 billion dollars, while services export was at 309 billion dollars. Mr Vaishnaw said India will soon reach one trillion dollar exports.    

The Minister said, the export of mobile phones has reached the 4th position in overall exports due to Make in India. He said, the country has exported mobile phones worth more than eleven billion dollars in the last fiscal. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Make in India initiatives to promote manufacturing the sector in the country. He said, India will soon reach the top two positions in the exports of mobile phones.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart