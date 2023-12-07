India’s Goods sector surpasses services in exports for first time

The government has said that Goods (Merchandise) sector has surpassed the services sector in export for the first time. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Electronic and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, this has been possible due to the Make in India initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, the export has reached 762 billion dollars in the last financial year. The Goods (Merchandise) export has gone upto 453 billion dollars, while services export was at 309 billion dollars. Mr Vaishnaw said India will soon reach one trillion dollar exports.

The Minister said, the export of mobile phones has reached the 4th position in overall exports due to Make in India. He said, the country has exported mobile phones worth more than eleven billion dollars in the last fiscal. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Make in India initiatives to promote manufacturing the sector in the country. He said, India will soon reach the top two positions in the exports of mobile phones.