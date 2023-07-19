Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to visit India on 21st July

AMN

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be an official visit to India on Friday. He will be visiting the country at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be President Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India since assuming the current responsibilities. During his visit, President Wickremesinghe will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with Prime Minister and other Indian dignitaries on a range of issues of mutual interest. External Affairs Minister in a statement said that Sri Lanka is an important partner in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision of Security and Growth for all in the Region- SAGAR. The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors.