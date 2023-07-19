इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2023 01:27:31      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to visit India on 21st July

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be an official visit to India on Friday. He will be visiting the country at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be President Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India since assuming the current responsibilities. During his visit, President Wickremesinghe will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with Prime Minister and other Indian dignitaries on a range of issues of mutual interest. External Affairs Minister in a statement said that Sri Lanka is an important partner in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision of  Security and Growth for all in the Region- SAGAR. The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart