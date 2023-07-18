इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jul 2023 04:12:47      انڈین آواز
China provisionally records highest ever temperature in the north- western region of Xinjiang

AMN/ WEB DESK

In China, the Met Office told that over the weekend China had provisionally recorded its highest-ever temperature in the north-western region of Xinjiang.

The Met Office said, the mercury hit 52.2 degrees in the village of Sanbao yesterday.

Sanbao is in the Turpan basin, a below-sea-level depression with a desert that has recorded some of the most extreme temperature variations in China, from temperatures well below zero in winter to baking summers.

On the other hand, US climate envoy John Kerry met his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing today, as the two countries attempt to find common ground on combating the climate crisis.

The discussions, are set to continue until Wednesday. It is expected to focus on addressing non-CO2 emissions, particularly methane, and preparing for the COP28 summit.

