Russia halts participation in Black Sea grain deal: Kremlin

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia has announced today that it has halted participation in a deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported through the Black Sea. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the part of these Black Sea agreements concerning Russia has not been implemented so far, so its effect is terminated. He said, Russia would return to the deal after its demands are met.



The Announcement came just hours after a blast on Russia’s bridge to Crimea in what Moscow called a strike by Ukrainian sea drones.



Meanwhile, the Kremlin said, there was no link between the attack and its decision to suspend the grain deal.



Turkey brokered the agreement to let food leave Ukrainian ports and a separate agreement facilitated the movement of Russian food and fertilizer amid Western sanctions.