FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jun 2022 09:22:46      انڈین آواز

Sri Lankan PM says his govt will hold Donor Conference with India, Japan & China to tackle financial crisis

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told lawmakers yesterday that country’s debt-laden economy has collapsed after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity. Mr. Wickremesinghe told Parliament, the nation faces a far more serious situation. He also said that our economy has completely collapsed.

Mr Wickremesinghe said, Sri Lanka is unable to purchase imported fuel due to heavy debt owed by its petroleum corporation.

The Prime Minister also told Parliament that government will hold a Donor Conference with China, India and Japan, as the nation seeks overseas assistance to overcome the worst economic crisis since its independence.

Lawmakers from the two main opposition parties are boycotting Parliament this week to protest against Wickremesinghe, who became Prime Minister just over a month ago and is also Finance Minister, for failing to deliver on his pledges to turn the economy around.

The crisis on the island of 22 million is considered its worst in recent history. The Sri Lankan economy is foundering under the weight of heavy debts, lost tourism revenue and other effects of the pandemic, as well as surging costs for commodities. The result is a country hurtling towards bankruptcy, with hardly any money to import gasoline, milk, cooking gas and toilet paper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat Zareen promises to bring medal in commonwealth games & Olympics

Neelam Jeena / New Delhi A buoyant new world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen looked confident on Monday of re ...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart