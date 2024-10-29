Sri Lanka: Train services resume on modernised Colombo-Kankesanthurai railway line

AMN/ WEB DESK

Following the modernisation of the 65-kilometre-long Maho-Anuradhapura section of the northern railway line, train services between Colombo and Kankesanthurai have resumed today. Sri Lanka Railway Department has said the first train departed from the Colombo Fort railway station today for Kankesanthurai.

The trains from Kankesanthurai will commence service tomorrow. The modernisation work was completed by IRCON International Limited at a total cost of 91.27 Million US dollars and completed under an Indian credit line. The modernisation work of the stretch from Maho to Anuradhapura was completed in July 2023.