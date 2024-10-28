THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghanistan: 8 dead as passenger vehicle plunges into river

Oct 28, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least eight people were killed in Afghanistan after a vehicle carrying passengers plunged into a river in Uruzgan province. The provincial authorities said today that the accident occurred in early this morning when the wooden bridge broke due to heavy weight. The worn-out condition of the bridge, overloading, and careless driving are the main reasons behind the deadly accident. Earlier on the 5th of this month at least seven people, including women and children, lost their lives when a passenger car plunged into a ravine in Afghanistan’s Nuristan province.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘Shame on you’: Netanyahu’s speech interrupted by protesters at October 7 event

Oct 28, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India gives solar rooftop systems to religious locations in Sri Lanka

Oct 27, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel: Dozens Injured as Truck Crashes into Bus Stop in Tel Aviv

Oct 27, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghanistan: 8 dead as passenger vehicle plunges into river

October 28, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurate TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara

October 28, 2024
HINDI SECTION

राजस्थान उपचुनावों मे इंडिया गठबंधन टूटने का असर पंचायत-स्थानीय निकाय के चुनावो पर भी पड़ सकता है

October 28, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘Shame on you’: Netanyahu’s speech interrupted by protesters at October 7 event

October 28, 2024