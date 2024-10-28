Afghanistan: 8 dead as passenger vehicle plunges into river

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least eight people were killed in Afghanistan after a vehicle carrying passengers plunged into a river in Uruzgan province. The provincial authorities said today that the accident occurred in early this morning when the wooden bridge broke due to heavy weight. The worn-out condition of the bridge, overloading, and careless driving are the main reasons behind the deadly accident. Earlier on the 5th of this month at least seven people, including women and children, lost their lives when a passenger car plunged into a ravine in Afghanistan’s Nuristan province.