‘Shame on you’: Netanyahu’s speech interrupted by protesters at October 7 event

During Israel’s October 7 memorial event, families of victims interrupted Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech, demanding stronger efforts for the release of hostages held by Hamas.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech was intruppted by Israeli protesters during a memorial to remember the victims of the October 7 attack as the Gaza ceasefire talks restarted in Doha, Qatar.

Netanyahu stood motionless at a podium during the ceremony on Sunday as audience members in the crowd shouted, interrupting him for more than a minute, according to a live broadcast of the speech. Some people shouted “Shame on you” and made a commotion, forcing Netanyahu to stop his speech shortly after it began.

A tense moment unfolded during a sombre October 7 commemoration in Jerusalem as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech was interrupted by relatives of those who were killed by terror group Hamas last year.

Netanyahu stood motionless at the lectern as members of the audience shouted over his remarks for over a minute, a scene captured on a live broadcast which has now gone viral on social media.

“My father was killed,” said one of the protesters, while another chanted “shame on you”.

