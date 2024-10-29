Ayatollah Khamenei calls for global military coalition against Israel

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for a global military coalition as other top officials vowed that Israel will pay a price for its weekend airstrikes against key Iranian military sites. The supreme leader’s strong rhetoric reflects Iran’s strengthening alliances with China, Russia and North Korea, all leading U.S. adversaries. Iran’s supreme leader did not offer any details about his coalition or call on any specific country to take direct military action against Israel. Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said the perpetrators of the airstrikes on Friday night will receive an appropriate response.