THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ayatollah Khamenei calls for global military coalition against Israel

Oct 28, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for a global military coalition as other top officials vowed that Israel will pay a price for its weekend airstrikes against key Iranian military sites. The supreme leader’s strong rhetoric reflects Iran’s strengthening alliances with China, Russia and North Korea, all leading U.S. adversaries. Iran’s supreme leader did not offer any details about his coalition or call on any specific country to take direct military action against Israel. Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said the perpetrators of the airstrikes on Friday night will receive an appropriate response.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan:  Ruling LDP loses majority in parliament

Oct 28, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka: Train services resume on modernised Colombo-Kankesanthurai railway line

Oct 28, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghanistan: 8 dead as passenger vehicle plunges into river

Oct 28, 2024

You missed

HINDI SECTION

295 का वडोदरा में उद्घाटन करके महाराष्ट्र से विश्वासघात: जयराम

October 29, 2024
URDU SECTION

مجلسِ مشاورت تعلیم، اوقاف اور سماجی ہم آہنگی پر توجہ مرکوز کرے گی

October 28, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR air quality remains “very poor”

October 28, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab police busts Pak-based drug cartel in Amritsar

October 28, 2024