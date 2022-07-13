FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jul 2022 06:58:31      انڈین آواز

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country, Emergency declared

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Prime Minister’s office informs the media organisations that the state of emergency in the country and a curfew in the Western province have been imposed

Image

AMN / WEB DESK

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled Sri Lanka on a military jet, amid mass protests over state of affairs in the country.
The country’s air force confirmed the 73-year-old flew to the Maldives with his wife and two security officials.

They arrived in the capital, Male, at around 03:00 local time (22:00 GMT), BBC Sinhala reported.

Mr Rajapaksa’s departure ends a family dynasty that has ruled Sri Lanka for decades.

The president had been in hiding after crowds stormed his residence on Saturday, and had pledged to resign on Wednesday 13 July.

The Prime Minister’s office informed the media organisations that the state of emergency in the country and a curfew in the Western province had been imposed.

Meanwhile, protesters marched to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office, urging him to resign after the news came in that President Rajapaksa had left for the Maldives.

They broke through a barricade despite teargas before storming the prime minister’s office, demanding his resignation.

Wickremesinghe has already said he was willing to resign and make way for an all-party government to take over.

On Saturday, Rajapaksa had announced to step down on Wednesday after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence, blaming him for the unprecedented economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees.

Sri Lanka’s political parties have stepped up efforts to form an all-party government and subsequently elect a new president on July 20 to prevent the bankrupt nation sliding further into anarchy.

Under the Sri Lankan Constitution, if both the president and prime minister resign, the Speaker of parliament will serve as acting president for a maximum of 30 days.

Parliament will elect a new president within 30 days from one of its members, who will hold the office for the remaining two years of the current term.

India denies media reports about facilitating President Gotabaya’s visit to Maldives

India has denied the media reports about facilitating President Gotabaya’s visit to Maldives as ‘baseless and speculative’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

BAI to conduct practice for CWG-bound shuttlers in Hyderabad

Harpal Singh Bedi Two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu, World Championships silver medalist Kidambi Srika ...

Women’s Hockey World Cup: Captain Savita stars in India’s 3-2 shootout win against Canada

By Harpal Singh Bedi  Riding on captain Savita's heroics in the shootout, India piped lowly Canada to reco ...

Women’s Hockey World Cup: India crashes out as Spain makes to the Quarterfinals with 1-0 win

By Harpal Singh Bedi At the end it was a heart break as India crashed out of contention going down 0-1 to h ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart