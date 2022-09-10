Sri Lanka President asks officials to resolve obstacles with regard to Indian projects

WEB DESK

Sri Lanka president Ranil Wickremesinghe has asked officials to resolve obstacles with regard to Indian projects. President has not specified any of the obstacles.

As per a new agency, Mr. Wickremesingheon chaired a discussion on development projects involving Indian investment.

India has put forward support of billions of dollars to Sri Lanka as the country is reeling under a major economic crisis for a long time.

There are several projects in Sri Lanka run with the support of Indian investments under the Development Cooperation. These include housing, education, infrastructure, health and culture etc.