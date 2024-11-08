Sri Lanka: Low-income families get houses under Model Village Housing Project

AMN/ WEB DESK

High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha and officials from the Sri Lankan Ministry of Rural and Urban Development, Housing and Construction inaugurated and handed over houses to 24 families. The houses built under India’s Model Housing Project are located at Thiththavelkiwla in Monaragala. This village, benefiting 24 families, is part of a broader Model Village Housing Project aimed at supporting low-income families across all 25 districts of Sri Lanka. The initiative is backed by grant assistance from the Indian government and operates in collaboration with Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Rural and Urban Development, Housing and Construction.

The housing project includes 24 houses in each of the 25 districts taking the total to 600 houses in the entire island. Similar villages have already been inaugurated in 11 districts, including Jaffna, Kandy, and Colombo, and the project is nearing 96 percent completion. The remaining model villages are expected to be handed over to their beneficiaries shortly, underscoring the strong ties between India and Sri Lanka in promoting sustainable development.